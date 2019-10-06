SAN ANTONIO — Looking to uncover all that Tobin Hill has to offer? Get to know this San Antonio neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a coffee shop to a farmer's market.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Tobin Hill, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is wine bar and breakfast spot Candlelight Coffeehouse, which offers coffee, tea and more. Located at 3011 N. St. Mary's, it's the highest rated business in the area, boasting four stars out of 416 reviews on Yelp.

On the menu, expect to find breakfast, lunch and dinner options like eggs Benedict, omelettes, paninis, salads, pasta and more. You'll also find wine and other cocktails, plus their selection of coffees and teas.

Next up is cocktail bar and New American spot Cured, situated at 306 Pearl Parkway, Suite 101. With 4.5 stars out of 932 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves charcuterie offerings like curry chicken sausage or whipped pork butter that are cured in house from anywhere from six months to one year, according to the business' website. There are also small plates like soft-shell crab sliders, and larger entrees like Texas veal schnitzel.

Pearl Farmers Market is another top choice. Yelpers give the market, located at 312 Pearl Parkway, 4.5 stars out of 208 reviews.

This weekend market features over 45 vendors. From meat and seasonal produce, to cheeses and baked goods, the market always features local businesses. The outdoor market is open year-round, rain or shine, on Saturday from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Cookhouse, a Cajun/Creole spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 375 Yelp reviews. Head over to 720 E. Mistletoe Ave. to see for yourself.

According to the website, Chef Pieter Sypesteyn focuses on bringing New Orleans flare to Texas, with his own take on the many cultures that have shaped New Orleans cuisine. On the menu, you'll find jambalaya, blackened Louisiana catfish, gumbo and more.

Last, but not least is Cullum's Attagirl, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp. You can find the beer bar and traditional American spot at 726 E. Mistletoe.

The small chicken shack offers menu items like fried chicken, chicken and waffles, smoked wings, fried bologna sandwich and more.

