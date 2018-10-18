The review is in. And here's the pharmaceutical facts on your favorite fast food burgers.

According to a recent collaborative report that graded the Top 25 fast-food burger chains on their antibiotic policies, only two — Shake Shack and BurgerFi — received an "A" grade. Wendy's received a "D-," and the remaining 22 chains received an "F."

When farmers use antibiotics in animal agriculture, it increases the chances of antibiotic-resistant bacteria spreading to the public, according to Lena Brook, interim director of the food and agriculture program at the nonprofit Natural Resources Defense Council, which was one of the organizations involved in creating the report. This is the fourth year the Chain Reaction report was produced by the Center for Food Safety, Consumer Reports, Food Animal Concerns Trust, U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Friends of the Earth, and Natural Resources Defense Council.

“Bacterial resistance to antibiotic drugs is identified by experts around the world as one of the top public health threats," Brook said. "When resistant bacteria spread from farms into communities, common infections that were previously quite treatable with antibiotic medicines can become life-threatening or even fatal."

BurgerFi CEO Corey Winograd said in a statement that the results of the report came as "no surprise" to the chain.

"We are known for delivering the all-natural burger experience and we will continue with a commitment to quality food that ensures no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives are ever used," Winograd said.

McDonald's — the single largest purchaser of beef in the United States — received an F on the report card. However, a company spokesperson said that "preserving the effectiveness of antibiotics for future generations is highly important to McDonald’s."

"McDonald’s is currently finalizing a global antibiotics policy for beef, to be announced before the end of 2018," the McDonald's spokesperson said.

Wendy's received a "D-" because 15 percent of its beef is sourced from producers that cut the use of tylosin, an antibiotic, by one-fifth, it says.

Here are how each of the Top 25 fast-food burger chains were graded in the report:

Companies that received an "A" grade

Shake Shack

BurgerFi

Companies that received a "D-" grade

Wendy's

Companies that received an "F" grade

McDonald's

Burger King

Sonic

Jack In The Box

Hardee's

Whataburger

Carl's Jr.

Five Guys

Culver's

Steak 'n Shake

In-N-Out Burger

White Castle

Checkers

Krystal

Smashburger

Freddy's

The Habit Burger Grill

Rally's

Fuddruckers

A&W All American Food

Jack's

Farmer Boys

