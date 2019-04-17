DENVER — Carl’s Jr. is set to make history over the weekend.

The fast-food chain is scheduled to debut a CBD-infused Rocky Mountain High: CheeseBurger Delight at one location in Denver on Saturday.

Held on April 20 – which is a typically a large weed-celebration for many Americans – the CBD Burger is set to become available for $4.20.

Carl’s Jr. will become the first major fast-food chain to feature a cannabis-infused item. Business Insider reports the burger has two beef patties, topped with pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, fries, and CBD-infused Santa Fe Sauce. The burger will be sold at the Carl's Jr. restaurant at 4050 Colorado Blvd. in Denver, the publication reports.

