Burger King introduces celebrity meals with new 'real food' menu

It seems that the fast-food chain is following the steps of competitor McDonald's in offering orders hand-picked by celebrities.

TAMPA, Fla — Burger King has permanently banned more than 100 artificial ingredients and counting from its menu nationwide.

In a press release, the fast-food chain said that decision to ban artificial ingredients was just another step on the journey to "real food" which began years ago.

“We know our guests’ expectations are changing, and they want to make choices they can feel good about,” Chief Marketing Officer of Burger King North America Ellie Doty said in the press release.

“By banning these 120 ingredients from our food, we’re offering guests an easy choice – delicious food made with quality ingredients. We’re confident that our ongoing commitment to real food will not only provide guests with the food they’re looking for, but also set a standard for the industry overall.”

Burger King has also followed in the footsteps of fast-food giant McDonald's to create hand-picked celebrity meals from the new "real food menu."

The three new "Keep it Real Meals" are:

The Cornell Haynes Jr Meal (NELLY)

It's getting "Hot in Here" with the rapper's choice of the classic flame-grilled Whopper topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo & ketchup, and paired with small fries and a small Sprite.

The Larissa Machado Meal (Anitta)

The meal named after the Brazilian singer and actress includes the Impossible Whopper with lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and mustard, and comes with small fries and a small Sprite.

The Chase Hudson Meal (LILHUDDY)

The TikTok star selected a hand-breaded Spicy Ch’King with cheese, four-piece mozzarella sticks and a 16-ounce chocolate shake.

Burger King is not the only fast-food chain taking baby steps toward "healthier" options.

Insider reported in 2017 that McDonald's has worked with dietitians and started sourcing antibiotic-free chicken.

Also, fast-food chains such as Dunkin, Taco Bell, Dairy Queen and Starbucks have vegetarian and vegan options included on their menu.

So what effect does fast food have on our bodies?

According to a 2018 CDC report, approximately 37% of adults ate fast food on a given day in 2013-2016. The consumption of fast food can be connected to the increased intake of calories, fat and sodium.