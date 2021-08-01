Burger Boy preps to open new location in San Antonio

The newest site for the popular fast-food chain is expected to open sometime this spring on the city's north side.

SAN ANTONIO — A former chicken fast-food restaurant is being remodeled into one of San Antonio's popular burger joints as it expands – even amid the pandemic.

The city's fourth Burger Boy location is set to open sometime this spring, where El Pollo Loco was located at the northwest corner of U.S. Hwy 281 and Bitters Road on the city's north side. One immediate outside change will be the addition of the restaurant's iconic rotating sign.

Burger Boy said it will be adding 35 to 40 jobs. And despite the difficulties the restaurant industry has faced throughout the pandemic, it's not stopping the San Antonio burger chain from expanding.

"It had presented some challenges – getting the project started due to delays from COVID-19, design/planning, permitting – and we expect the construction to take longer due to places not being at full working capacity," Owner Bryce Pohlmeier said. "This one is our first remodel so we were a little limited on what we could do to maximize the existing building. We have made some changes to our drive-thru layouts to incorporate outside order takers and awnings to protect them from weather."

Confirmed! A new Burger Boy will be opening soon at the corner of N. U.S. Hwy 281 and Bitters Rd. 🎉

https://t.co/H6zUkfx1Jw — Burger Boy (@BurgerBoySA) January 4, 2021

The SA-chain, which has been around for 30+ years, was voted San Antonio Magazine's "Choice for Best Burger" in 2020. The third location opened roughly one year ago on the corner of Loop 1604 and Liberty Field on the city's west side.

"We have been very fortunate and blessed to have been able to keep our business open and running during the pandemic," Pohlmeier said. "I can’t thank our loyal customers enough for their continued business. Secondly, we have an amazing team that works for us. They are second to none and have done an amazing job adapting to the changes we have made due to the pandemic. We have been fortunate to keep everyone that we had employed at the beginning of the pandemic working hours they desire and have also added about 15-20 jobs across our organization."

Pohlmeier said the experience of eating at Burger Boy for someone who has never been can be summed up as: "Hot, fresh, made-to-order, no frills, old-fashion burger, fat crinkle-cut fries fried to perfection and mouth-watering shakes to top off the meal."

As for exactly when the latest Burger Boy will open, Pohlmeier said the plan is a bit up in the air.

"We anticipate opening this spring," he said. "We don’t have a hard date yet, but will most likely be mid to late April."