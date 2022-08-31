Burger Boy opening sixth location in Live Oak

This will be their first location outside the city of San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — Calling all Burger Boy fans: there's a new location to visit to eat their iconic burgers.

On Wednesday, the new location will open off Pat Booker Road between 1604 and Interstate 35 in Live Oak.

This is the sixth restaurant to open as Burger Boy continues its expansion in the San Antonio metropolitan area. They will be open from Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until midnight.