SAN ANTONIO — If you're a fan of eating ice cream with a slice of cookie cake then you're in luck, because Blue Bell is combining the two for a delicious new treat.

Today, Blue Bell unveiled their new cookie cake ice cream flavor.

The ice cream is loaded with chocolate chip cookie cake pieces and swirls of chocolate and vanilla icing.

The newest flavor will be available in stores beginning today in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time only.