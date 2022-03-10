New Peachy Peach Ice Cream from Blue Bell in stores

“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor." Now it's available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

SAN ANTONIO — If it's fruity ice cream, does it count as healthy? We're not sure, but Blue Bell Ice Cream fans can make that decision with the addition of yet another new flavor in grocery store freezers across Texas.

Peachy Peach Ice Cream arrives in stores this week. It's available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

"This flavor is sweet as a peach!" Blue Bell Ice Cream shared.

It's described as "a creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches."

Blue Bell Ice Cream said diehard fans might remember the flavor from ice cream stores, but this is the first time it's hitting store shelves.

“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “We introduced this flavor in 2012, but only in the 3-gallon size that you see at parlors. It has never been available for purchase in grocery stores. We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”

Blue Bell also said it makes a tasty milkshake.

“If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” Breed said. “This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.”