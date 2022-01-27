Old Blue Bell ice cream flavor is back!

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone combines vanilla with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles and chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate fudge sauce.

SAN ANTONIO — Blue Bell is kicking off 2022 with an old favorite! Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream is back.

The popular flavor returned to stores on Wednesday.

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is described as a "creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce."

In a post on Facebook, Blue Bell said, "Your favorite cookie cone, but in a carton! Available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time."

Danielle Faye Brown reacted to the news on Facebook saying:

"Yes!!!!!!! I’ve been waiting forever for this flavor to come back!!! Yay!!"

Susan King shared her favorite, saying "I want my Butter Crunch."

And Marc Millet joined her by reminiscing about another flavor and said, "I'm not much on chocolate ice cream but I'm ready for chocolate brownie decadence to return."

Blue Bell, which began in 1907 in Brenham, Texas, introduced its last flavor over the holidays in November: Eggnog Ice Cream.

Their website lists at least 28 flavors of ice cream. They also sell sherbet and lighter options like a no-sugar version. And they sell single-serve ice cream and frozen snack bars, ice cream sandwiches and other items like ice cream bars and even banana pops.