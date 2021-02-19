Bill Miller to reopen Friday morning, but without this barbecue staple

After being closed all day on Thursday, San Antonio favorite Bill Miller BBQ says it will reopen at 11 a.m. Friday...with a catch.
The store says it will offer a limited menu depending on which locations customers go to, including fish products. However, the company also said via social media that – much to the dismay of those who like their barbecue plates complete with someone to watch it all down – no sweet tea will be available "until further notice."
You can't always get what you want, y'all.