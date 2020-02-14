SAN ANTONIO — Two San Antonio cultural institutions are joining forces, with Bill Miller Bar-B-Q set to open a concession stand at the home of the San Antonio Missions.

The company's first ever satellite location will be situated on the second-level concourse at Wolff Stadium.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q CEO Jim Guy Egbert and Missions General Manager David Gasaway will speak on the new partnership at a press conference on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

The Missions will start their 119th season on Thursday, April 9.

