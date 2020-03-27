SAN ANTONIO — Like many restaurants these days, Big Lou's Pizza is adjusting and trying to serve the needs of the community.

The southside pizza restaurant, known for its larger than life pizzas (its largest is 62 inches in diameter), is selling a package with fresh food - complete with free delivery to seniors and people with special needs. The delivery hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and you must be within a 15-mile radius of the restaurant, 2048 South W.W. White Rd.

In a news release to KENS 5, Big Lou's Pizza said:

"There are tens of thousands of seniors who can not afford to stand in long lines, and H-E-B or other large food retailers simply do not have enough electric wheelchairs to go around. The disabled are members of the community as well that are ill-suited to these long lines, for very obvious reasons."

The "Essentials Box" pictured above contains:

-5 lbs. of prime Angus hamburger meat

-Four 6-8oz. pork loin chops

-5 lbs. of rice

-5 lbs. of beans

-1 dozen eggs

-2 heads of lettuce

-3 medium to large tomatoes

-1 large onion

-6 medium to large potatoes

-1 gallon of milk

-6 large buns

-10 quart freezer bags

-2 rolls of toilet paper

The boxes can be reserved in advance by calling Big Lou's Pizza at (210) 337-0707. Quantities will be limited for those who show up to the restaurant's curbside canopy, without an order.

Big Lou's shared with KENS 5 that it has retained all 89 of its employees all while operating at 50% revenue. The restaurant started the Big Lou's Bodega, which sells staple goods near or at cost to the public. To read the latest details on what Big Lou's is offering, click here to go to their Facebook page.

