SAN ANTONIO — The Beer and Wing Festival is returning to the Alamo City after last year's turnout was un-beer-leavable.

The event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 21 between 1 and 5:30 p.m. at Alamo Beer on 202 Lamar Street off I-37.

Restaurants, chefs and vendors will be whipping up batches of wings drenched in flavorful dipping sauces, the Facebook post said.

"We are excited for the event's second year after it brought over 4,000 in the community together," said Erica Garcia, founder of EgCollaborations.

General Admission tickets are $30 online and $35 at the door. VIP tickets are $50 online and $55 at the door.

For more information on the event, ticket packages, parking and more, visit the Beer and Wing Festival Facebook page, or EgCollaboration's website.

