Prime Now, Amazon’s grocery delivery service, is bringing beer and wine delivery to San Antonio.

Prime Now members can buy hundreds of beer and wine products from popular brands like Miller Lite, Corona Extra and Kendall Jackson, to local favorites such as Deep Ellum IPA and Community Mosaic IPA.

Wednesday marks a larger expansion of alcohol delivery through Prime Now in Texas – in addition to Dallas-Fort Worth, Prime Now is also announcing the addition of beer and wine to the service in Austin, and Houston.



Just recently, Amazon extended discounts for Whole Foods to 10 more states, including Dallas-Fort Worth in February.

Alcohol delivery is available in San Antonio from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Through Prime Now, customers receive free two-hour delivery windows and one-hour delivery for a fee.

© 2018 KENS