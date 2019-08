SAN ANTONIO — Beat the heat and crack a cold one with a complimentary cold beer at SeaWorld and Aquatica.

SeaWorld's Lakeside Beer Garden and Aquatica's Beach Bar will be giving out a few ounces of beer for those 21 and up.

The "pitcher perfect" event is taking place between Aug. 21 and Sept. 15. You can get one beer at one of the locations per day.

You can visit the SeaWorld Entertainment website for more information.