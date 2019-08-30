SAN ANTONIO — *Editor's Note: The attached video is from May 2019.
Las Palapas Restaurants has a surprise in store for its most faithful customers.
Friday afternoon they shared the news of a special deal all San Antonians can appreciate- a barbacoa taco and medium Big Red drink for $2.95.
The limited-time offer is only available Saturday, August 31.
According to the restaurants Facebook page, the deal will be available at all locations, dine-in or drive-thru.
