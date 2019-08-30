SAN ANTONIO — *Editor's Note: The attached video is from May 2019.

Las Palapas Restaurants has a surprise in store for its most faithful customers.

Friday afternoon they shared the news of a special deal all San Antonians can appreciate- a barbacoa taco and medium Big Red drink for $2.95.

The limited-time offer is only available Saturday, August 31.

According to the restaurants Facebook page, the deal will be available at all locations, dine-in or drive-thru.

Las Palapas Restaurants Saturday Super Supper Meal Deal! Feeds 4 for only 19.99! Saturday ni... ght from 6pm - 9pm Only at Babcock, Callaghan, Castle Hills and Churchill Las Palapas 4 - Chicken Fajita Tacos 4 - Crispy Tacos 4 - Chicken Flautas 4 oz Queso Chips Salsa 1/2 order Sopapillas

