Bagel aficionados wait in line for authentic Jewish cuisine at new San Antonio restaurant

Bubby's Jewish Soul Food on the north side is baking up goods and sense of community.

SAN ANTONIO — Bagel aficionados braced long lines on Sunday to get a taste of a new restaurant on the city's north side: Bubby's Jewish Soul Food.

Bubby's features handcrafted baked goods, such as New York style bagels, bialys, challah and babka. Customers can also order chopped chicken livers, kugel and whitefish salad among other items.

The restaurant, located on Northwest Military Highway near Wurzbach Parkway, attracted a line of hungry people ahead of their grand opening. Before their doors officially open, a special blessing and mezuzah affixment ceremony was performed.

Patrons enjoying their bagels say they enjoy how authentic the bread tastes. The owners credit their technique from attending bagel school in New York. Yes, bagel school.

Others praised the sense of community felt inside.

"Being a group of Jewish students in the area who are all transplants to San Antonio, it's nice to have a place we can go," said one customer.