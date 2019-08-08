Mmmmmmmmm, bacon.

Farmer Boys Food, a California-based burger chain, is looking for a bacon intern.

For one day, the winner will spend the day taste-testing bacon. Plus, the person will be paid $1,000 for their hard work.

To enter, post a photo or video on your Instagram account and explain in the caption why you should be the lucky intern. Use #FarmerBoysBaconIntern and tag @FarmerBoysFood. Your profile must be public to be considered. You have until August 20 to enter. For the official rules, visit the Farmer Boys website.

Good luck!

