DETROIT - This week Detroit Piston's center Andre Drummond's diet has been making headlines.

The big man told the Detroit Free Press that he cut out red meat, and in order to make his suggested caloric intake, he drinks one beer a day.

So we wanted to know, is this something that would work for the regular person? Someone who is not 6-foot-11 and playing upwards of 80 professional basketball games a year?

For answers, we spoke to Kristi Veltkamp, a Registered Dietitian with Spectrum Health. She said there seems to be room for alcohol in healthy diets but it all depends on personal goals.

"If you are trying to lose weight it will just add calories to your diet," she said. "But for him, he has extra calorie room, so it depends on your diet and your goals."

Drummond seems to not be a fan of the Michigan craft beer scene and is not drinking Founder's All Day every day, but instead, he is sticking with more conventional beers like Miller Lite and Corona, a move that could be on purpose.

"Craft beers are going to be higher in calories and higher in carbs," Veltkamp said.

If you are looking to include beer or other alcoholic drinks in your diet, Veltkamp recommends moderation and no more than one or two drinks a day for men and one drink a day for women.

For more on the importance of food and a well-balanced diet, Spectrum has resources online. The healthcare provider also offers cooking classes to the public.

It has yet to be seen if the new diet will be a difference-maker for the Pistons who went 41-41 last year before being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks.

