If you're looking for the #1 Mangonada in the city, look no further. Aloha Shaved Ice holds the prize and we got to take a bite for ourselves.

With homemade chamoy, fresh strawberries smothered in cream and ice so popular you can buy it by the bag (seriously), Aloha Shaved Ice has one key ingredient that you can't find just anywhere.

"We make it with a whole lot of love," said Paula Gutierrez, Co-Owner.

The store is a family owned business. Paula and her husband, John, strive to create an environment where people feel welcome to enter the store, also knowing they're in for a treat.

You can visit them in San Antonio or South Padre Island.