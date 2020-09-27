Abuelita chocolate frappe and authentic Mexican pan dulce?! You can try them at this San Antonio bakery

The recipes were passed down from Mexican bakers. Frank Jimenez, owner of Panaderia Jimenez & Coffee Shop, says that makes his business so special.

SAN ANTONIO — With conchas, danishes, frappes and just about every treat you can think of; Panaderia Jimenez & Coffee Shop has something for everyone.

And in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month and the need to support local businesses, we’re trying three of their most popular items out on camera.

First up, we sampled a pretty platter of pan dulce.

The recipe for the colorful pastries was passed down from Mexican bakers. Something owner Frank Jimenez says makes his business so special.

"It’s very authentic. It’s handcrafted. It’s a very distinctive product from a Tex Mex pan dulce to an authentic pan dulce that we make."

Next up, we tried the danishes and huge cinnamon a roll. The cinnamon roll was nearly a foot long!

"You got so many cultures from Latin America. Not just from Mexico but...Puerto Rico, South America and so on. So we’re able to share some of those pastries with their cultures," said Jimenez.

Last up, we couldn't leave without trying Abuelita's Chocolate Frappe. If you're a coffee lover looking for a pick-me-up, you might want to try this out. Usually, Abuelita chocolate mix is used for Mexican hot chocolate. But hey, putting it in a frappe tastes just as good!

So, if you’re looking to support local businesses, you can add Panaderia Jimenez to your list of places to visit.

"It’s been an honor. It’s just been fun being able to share this with the people," said Jimenez.

For more information, you can visit Panderia Jimenez' Facebook page. They're located on 1846 Fredericksburg Road and open between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.