PORTLAND, Maine — People spent part of the hottest day of 2019 thus far creating the city's largest banana split at a retirement community.
The Woods at Canco hosted the event to raise money for Camp Sunshine, which helps kids with serious and terminal illnesses.
They raised more than $1,000 and Mayor Ethan Strimling was there to measure the record-breaking dessert.
It measured 58 feet on initial measurement, but after the addition of a few more bowls of ice cream, bananas, and whipped cream, they topped out at 60 feet.
