If you have two quarters, a nickel and three pennies, head to IHOP for 58 cent short stacks on Tuesday, July 16.

The blue-and-white chain is celebrating their "Panniversary" which began on July 16, 1958.

You can RSVP for the event on Facebook, taking place between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Whether you reach for the maple, strawberry, blueberry or butter pecan syrup, you can expect to only pay a few cents for some pancakes.