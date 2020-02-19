Inside a small Seguin business, every week is a big week for one special bride as Megan Reiley works tirelessly to make their floral wedding dreams come true.

Recently, that work was put in jeopardy after an unexpected issue blossomed for one of her brides.

"My wholesaler called and was like, 'Hey, everything we ordered to be here is held up,'" Reiley said. "So a lot of her flowers we...ordered, we weren't going to get in time."



Flowers for bride-to-be Katherine Broyles's bridal photoshoot were delayed, apparently due to the coronavirus.



"I was like, 'What? Really?'" Broyles told KENS 5 on Tuesday. "I just didn't put two and two together; they seem like totally different spectrums."



They are... sort of.



"Flowers we typically get from all over the world," Reiley said. "So with coronavirus, all imports that are coming in the United States are taking a lot more precaution with things coming in. So we are seeing a little bit of lag.

"We're even still this week with weddings, flowers from Holland and Belgium that are supposed to be here, they are still looking like tomorrow, maybe Thursday."

They're delays Reiley must now work around as she orders much farther in advance and vows to make sure Broyles's special day blooms.

"We're going to do whatever it takes to make sure their day is perfect," Reiley said.

