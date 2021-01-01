x
First Austin baby of 2021 born at three seconds past midnight

Baby Paulo weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce at birth.

AUSTIN, Texas — The first Austin baby of the new year was born at Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin on Friday morning.

Baby Paulo Andres Casterlin Escobar was born to mom Ivana Casterlin and dad Andrew Casterlin at three seconds past midnight.

Ascension Seton said baby Paulo was 7 pounds, 1 ounce at birth. He was 19.5 inches long.

Meanwhile, St. David's HealthCare system welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:30 a.m. at St. David's Women's Center of Texas.

A spokesperson said Kesha Matthews and Jordan Arvie welcomed their third child, Jordan Arvie Jr., weighing 7 pounds and measuring 20 inches long.

Credit: St. David's HealthCare
Baby Jordan was born at 12:30 a.m.

