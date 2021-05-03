How to find a contractor when everyone is booked

Many of us are having problems finding a contractor to help repair the damage done from the winter blast. Here are some tips.

SAN ANTONIO — Voicemails are full. Wait list are long. Matt Dibara, the undercover contractor, gives this advice on finding a contractor when everyone else is also trying to book one:

“Contractors are local, so there’s a finite supply of local people,” he said. “We can look at outside of the local area because there might be bigger companies that have a little bit more of a surplus.”

But be prepared to give your fingers a workout. It will mean dialing a lot of numbers.

“You might need to have 20, 30, 40 companies that you’re calling on that find list,” Dibara said. “The vet list is where you’re taking people off your list. That’s where you’re saying, ‘Nope, this person is too far. Nope, they can’t come out here.’”

Consider offering to paying extra if a contractor can come after-hours.

“They might have a high backlog of normal-hour work, but Saturdays and Sundays – when you pay a premium, a fair premium – might be open,” Dibara said.

Or, ask a contractor you already know if they can recommend someone.

“Because contractors and tradespeople know other trades people, and so that can be a helpful source,” he said.

You might be concerned about price hikes since the need is so great. Try this trick to double-check the cost:

“Call areas outside of the ring of what’s happening,” Dibara said. “You can call companies just outside that range and say, 'Hey, look, I’m looking at getting X,Y, Z done. What would that cost me roughly?' Even if it’s 50, 75, 150 miles away, as long as it’s not a thousand miles away, you’ll get some range that will help you.”

Dibara said to be wary of any contractors that offer deep discounts.

“What I consider a steep discount is companies taking 20, 30, 40, 50% off of services to earn your business,” he said. “A five or 10% discount, given standard contractor margins, could be an act of good faith. That makes sense for them to do that, but if they’re offering 20% to sign right now, that’s usually an indicator.”

He also said to be cautious of doing a fix yourself.

“I would say that’s a last resort,” said Dibara. “You’d really have to gauge your confidence level, but if you’ve never done it before, I don’t know that during an emergency is the best time to have that (be) your first job.”

You know to research the contractor, but Jason Meza, regional director of the Better Business Bureau, also recommends researching the project.

“Do some research on the raw materials. Plumbers are using a lot (of) cost-saving materials like PEX, CPVC and it lasts a little bit longer in some instances. But doing as much as you can, reading up and studying even YouTube, I mean, just really learning about the project itself will help you ask the right questions,” Meza said.

Plus, get a price in writing and do not leave any blanks in a contract you sign. Also, make sure any contractor you use is licensed, bonded and insured.

Finding a quality contractor can be complicated, but not impossible