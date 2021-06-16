Fiesta twins! Take a look at these cuties who are ready to viva

Calvin and Amelia are rocking their Fiesta flair.

SAN ANTONIO — Welcome to the world, Rogers twins!

The sweet little duo was born at Methodist Children's Hospital right before Fiesta kicks off in the Alamo City.

So, of course, they had to be dressed in Fiesta flair! "For the first time in #Fiesta history, we're excited to welcome dozens of June babies into our special #SanAntonio tradition!"

Calvin and Amelia are rocking their Fiesta flair.

