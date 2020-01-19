It's been a busy day across East Tennessee for Dolly Parton's 74th birthday!

Fans were able to celebrate the queen of country music in a number ways in Knoxville including a Dolly themed birthday brunch at Ruby Sunshine, an ice cream celebration at Cruze Farm and a special screening of "9 to 5" at Central Cinema.

On Friday, Heartland Services in Sevierville even had their own pink Dolly cake!

If you missed those celebrations, fans showed off their Dolly inspired outfits in honor of her birthday.

East Tennessee fans celebrate Dolly Parton's 74th birthday Amanda Daughtry Jensen sent this photo of her daughters wearing Dolly's iconic coat. They're joined by their pup, Jolene!

The Titans even joined in on the fun on their busy day!

From all of us at 10News and across East Tennessee: Happy Birthday, Dolly!

