SAN ANTONIO — Some women in San Antonio put in overtime this holiday weekend, thanks to Mother Nature.

Lacey Pipes is one of those women. "This morning, I started to have labor pains," Pipes said. "I took a shower thinking, 'hey, maybe it's normal pains.'"

Those pains were anything but normal.

It was baby Alice putting Lacey to work early this morning, sending her into labor on Labor Day!

"The actual pushing part of it only took 30 minutes," Pipes said. "Actually, it was pretty easy. The nurses and doctors did a great job."

Lacey is one of eight moms at North Central Baptist Hospital who is expected to deliver on Labor Day. While each delivery is special, all these moms can share a laugh about their similar story.

"It's definitely fun telling people you're gonna be in labor on Labor Day," said Ashlyn Barnes. "This is an exciting kind of work."

Labor Day usually means an extended weekend, but these women will enjoy a longer time away from the office, as they head into maternity leave. It will be a much-deserved time to recover, after some hard labor on Monday.

