For most families, food is what that binds them together, but for Rosalinda Portillo's family, her presence was the secret ingredient.

"There's little moments that I think about her, and those are the times I miss her so much," Leticia Juarez, Portillo's daughter said as family members cooked in the background.

On June 3, 67-year-old Portillo was crossing Camden and Mccullough Avenue in downtown San Antonio when she was hit and killed by a truck.

Juarez told KENS 5 Portillo enjoyed taking the bus and walking to appointments and errands, but getting hit was something that always concerned her.

"The hardest part is knowing my mother was afraid to die that way and that's the way she died," Juarez said.

It appears the truck involved did stop, and despite the heartbreaking loss, the family's message to the driver holds no resentment.

"I know my mother she would have already forgiven him and we as a family, we forgive him," Juarez added.

As hard as it may be, Juarez and family hold on to that faith and goodness Portillo instilled as they work to give the great grandmother a burial she deserves.

The family organized a food plate sale to raise funds for Portillo's funeral arrangements. A GoFundMe was also set up to offset the costs.

"I think she's having tears of joy," Juarez said as thought about her mother. "I know that she would be happy, knowing that how many people loved her."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Man who beat, robbed friend over poker game arrested, police say

Mourners gather in downtown Houston for walk to remember Maleah Davis

Ram pickups recalled because air bags, seat belts may not work in crash

SAPD investigating after two men found dead near railroad tracks

Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' inspires autistic boy to sing