Two years later, family continues holding onto hope in finding missing San Antonio woman

Cecilia Huerta Gallegos has been missing for about two years, and family members are looking for new information in the case.

SAN ANTONIO — A family is holding onto hope they can find a San Antonio woman they fear may be dead.

Cecilia Huerta Gallegos was seen two years ago at her home on the northwest side checking on her four kids.

“We’re still devastated, we had faith that we were going to find her,” her sister Mireya Lopez said. Gallegos went missing two years ago on July 7, 2019.

Family says it’s been a long process working with the police.

“We tried locating homicide…and they said that even though they have a couple small [pieces of] evidence, they can do nothing against him until they find her body,” Lopez said.

The man Lopez refers to is a former spouse who has not been formally named as a suspect.

Their search for answers is exhausting.

“We searched over 25 areas, we’ve spent over 500 hours of searching for her,” Eric Herr told KENS 5.

Herr is part of a local search and rescue group that has looked in areas like this off of Pinn Road near Texas 151 where a body could possibly be found.

He says new leads would be valuable to the case.

“Any piece of information, that anybody knows about her disappearance can help narrow the search area because right now we basically have a search area that is about 30 or 40 square miles,” Herr said.

The San Antonio Police Department says this is still an active missing person’s case.

Lopez is asking for the community to keep her sister’s case in mind.

“They know she was a great person and I just want justice, if they do know anything to step up and tell us what they do know,” Lopez said.

Although two years have passed since Gallegos was last seen alive—Lopez hopes any new information could lead to finding her.

“We need to fight for us to find her because that’s what her kids would want. We want a place to go see her,” Lopez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7273.