Tree lighting ceremony is back in San Antonio with free VIA rides

H-E-B and VIA partner to offer complimentary rides to the annual tree lighting ceremony downtown.

SAN ANTONIO — The annual H-E-B tree lighting ceremony will return this year to Travis Park on on Friday, Nov. 26 with VIA offering complimentary rides, according to a press release.

The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. when H-E-B will light more than 10,000 lights on the nearly 50-foot Christmas tree.

VIA passengers should inform the bus operator that they are attending the H-E-B tree lighting ceremony to ride fare-free.

VIA says face coverings are required while inside all VIA facilities and VIA vehicles. VIA also recommends social distancing and avoiding rides when ill.