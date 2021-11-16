Tree lighting ceremony is back in San Antonio with free VIA rides

SAN ANTONIO — The annual H-E-B tree lighting ceremony will return this year to Travis Park on on Friday, Nov. 26 with VIA offering complimentary rides, according to a press release.
The tree lighting ceremony begins at 6 p.m. when H-E-B will light more than 10,000 lights on the nearly 50-foot Christmas tree.
VIA passengers should inform the bus operator that they are attending the H-E-B tree lighting ceremony to ride fare-free.
VIA says face coverings are required while inside all VIA facilities and VIA vehicles. VIA also recommends social distancing and avoiding rides when ill.
Last year the event was held virtually on YouTube for the first time due to COVID.