SAN ANTONIO — On any given day, you'll see Auria playing with her play-doh. But this three-year-old girl is not your typical toddler.

"She had sores in her mouth, she couldn't talk, she couldn't do anything," explained her mother Gabrielle. "We almost put in a feeding tube at one point."

Auria has a rare form of cancer that has no treatment. This is the third time she's gotten a cancer diagnosis in her short life. Because of her condition, her parents said she's never been able to simply be a kid.

"She was in so much pain, not even the morphine could take away the pain," Gabrielle said. "We decided it wasn't fair to put her through more chemos and pain."

Auria's parents were faced with a gut-wrenching decision. They could either subject their daughter to that pain with no end in sight, or give her an escape from the chemo, the operations, the transplants, and let her live her final days comfortably.

They chose the latter.

Auria is in hospice care, and has been given less than six months to live.

The story has touched everyone who has heard it, including the nonprofit organization Hero Watch.

"It's a heart-breaking story," said Hero Watch President Rina Grona. "I thought about giving her some memories, and, really, her family some more memories."

Monday, the organization threw Auria a party for the holidays she might not get to experience again. More than 500 people showed up to celebrate with the special little girl.

"We thought it was gonna just be something simple, small, family and friends," Gabrielle said. "It turned into this massive event."

It's something Auria had never experienced. Her father, SAPD Officer Michael Valdez, said that up until a couple weeks ago she wasn't allowed to be around large groups of people.

The three-hour party had fire trucks, a photo booth, a helicopter, princesses, balloon animals, a cake, candy, and Santa Claus. The family said they will treasure the special memories when Auria is no longer with them.

