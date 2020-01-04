SAN ANTONIO — Stay home orders and public health guidance about social distancing means a lot of families and friends won't be seeing their loved ones in person for a while. That includes seniors, many of whom are already aging in place alone, and are now without many of their normal routines and connections.

Pat Ogle of Northeast Senior Assistance says that's why it's so important to set up regular times to talk with the older loved ones in your life. She suggests making a plan you can stay with.

"When’s a good time for you?" Ogle said. "11 in the morning, or 2? Set up a time, make sure they’re available at that time and stick to it. You say you’re going to call Tuesdays and Fridays at 11? Call Tuesdays and Fridays at 11. If you miss a call, you probably think nothing of it, but it’s very important to a senior."

Ogle says to check in and make sure they have the most updated public health guidance about coronavirus. Find out where and how they're getting their information, and if it's clear they might need some help getting access to guidelines, share those with them.

But for most of the conversation, focus on the topics they love.

"Everybody loves talking about their lives. They love to talk about family members if they have children or grandchildren," Ogle said. "Ask them where they grew up; everyone loves to reminisce about childhood. Ask them about their pets, get them talking, TV shows. How do they differ from when they were growing up to now?"

Consider offering to help by picking up their groceries so they don't have to go out during this time. Many seniors are no longer able to drive and will need help, even after the stay home order is lifted; you can volunteer to help seniors in San Antonio here.

District 3 Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran says there are resources in place to help San Antonio seniors.

"We don’t want our seniors to feel like they’re all alone in isolation, and we want to make sure they’re fed," Councilwoman Viagran said. "Those are the two biggest concerns we have; we want them to have a sense of connectedness, and to get the food they need."

She says if you know a senior who needs help getting meals, call the Senior Center Family Hotline at (210) 207-7172.

