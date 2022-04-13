The cat family is growing at the San Antonio Zoo

"We encourage the community to visit and give her a personal welcome to San Antonio and the zoo."

SAN ANTONIO — There's a new cat in town!

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo announced Wednesday afternoon they are welcoming a new feline to their Jaguar exhibit, according to a press release.

The new addition is a 2-year-old female named Frida that the SA Zoo hopes "will have little jaguar cubs" down the road.

Frida will live in NEOTROPICA, a recently renovated habitat complete with a first of its kind jaguar skywalk, the release says.

She was transferred from Memphis Zoo where their animal staff says Frida has a sweet demeanor and loves enrichment involving water or scents like cinnamon and nutmeg.

The transfer is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquarium's Species Survival Plan in hopes she will breed with the zoo's male jaguar, B'alam, the release says.

Another female Jaguar named Arizona recently left the SA Zoo on April, 11 according to a Facebook post. She gave birth to two cubs back in 2016 named Liam and Milan. Arizona was also the first Jaguar to give birth for the SA Zoo since 1974, the post says.

The release says Jaguars are considered near threatened due to habitat loss of the tropical forests in Mexico, Central and South America. It's estimated 10,000 jaguars currently reside in the wild.

"We encourage the community to visit and give her a personal welcome to San Antonio and the zoo," San Antonio Zoo President and CEO Tim Morrow is quoted as saying in the release.