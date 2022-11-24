Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl that loves music and needs a Forever Family

Amberlyn is 14 years old and loves music, drawing, anime and her favorite color is purple

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Amberlyn is a 14-year-old girl with a big dream. She wants to be able to perform someday for anyone who will listen.

"I want to be a musician and play really anywhere, it doesn't have to be anything famous, I just want to be able to play," said Amberlyn.

For this week's Forever Family segment, KVUE's Hannah Rucker met Amberlyn at Antone's, an iconic music venue in Downtown Austin.

Local musicians Lara Price and Tanya Winch joined in on the story and presented Amberlyn with a guitar. In addition to being given her first guitar, Amberlyn was told that both Price and Winch would be her music mentors moving forward.

"I didn't expect any of this, I'm so so happy I can't wait to learn how to play the guitar, a for singing I currently sing in the gym at my group home" said Amberlyn.

Amberlyn is gaining the courage to perform more, but generally she says she stays quiet.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Amberlyn 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

"I think because I've experienced a lot of screaming in my life I've learned to like the quiet moments too," said Amberlyn.

Amberlyn also loves to draw; she loves drawing her friends and things she sees throughout her day.

To learn more about Amberlyn to put in an inquiry to adopt her, visit her page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Hannah Rucker on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.