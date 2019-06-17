SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 first introduced you to Richard 'RJ' Fernandez Jr. last year. Then 14 years old, the young boxer was already starting to make a name for himself as a champion.

On Father's Day 2019, he flew back home after competing in the Bornemissza Tournament in Budapest, Hungary as a member of Team USA. He fought in the 101 pound weight division, where he dominated opponents from Hungary, Japan and Denmark.

In the finals, he won a split decision over his foe from India to capture the gold medal. He currently holds to top ranking in the world in his weight class.

His flight was due to arrive during the 10 p.m. news, but was delayed due to severe weather in Central Texas. His family was waiting to celebrate with him at the San Antonio airport.

'La Bombita' won't get to rest and enjoy his victory for long, his family told KENS 5. On Thursday, he departs for the National Junior Olympics in Wisconsin.

