'Keep on fighting' | Teacher, mother diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ brain cancer; may only have months to live

Dolores Perez was diagnosed with glioblastoma. Her 17-year-old son Jayden plans to support his mother the same way she’s supported him all his life.

SAN ANTONIO — In his bedroom, Jayden Perez has an array of instruments at his disposal. In the corner sits a piano with a microphone propped up with a mic stand. When he begins to play, the intro to Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” emits from the electric keys.

“That's my son. He's… he's where he's supposed to be when he's up on stage,” his mother, Dolores, said. “That's where he needs to be.”

It is difficult to tell this story without also focusing on Jayden. They have never been apart from each other, and he is her only child. Dolores has a contagious smile and a vivacity that can’t go ignored.

“My son is the most wonderful thing that ever happened to me,” Dolores said.

While Jayden is more reserved than his mother, his mother’s charisma shines through when he speaks about something he is passionate about.

“She’s so energetic and she's just encourages me and again,” Jayden said.

He grew up in a home where Elvis played non-stop, and it is in that very home that music became a passion of his.

“I started picking up piano, guitar, ukulele. I learned the drums, I'm learning bass,” Jayden said.

Dolores Perez supports her 17-year-old son wholeheartedly, so when Jayden discovered The Beatles, that became all they listened to.

“He’s an old soul because all he listens to is The Beatles and does old people stuff. I call him grandpa,” Dolores laughed.

Dolores is a single mother and sole provider for their home. After the pandemic, she became a substitute teacher.

“The kids, they're wonderful. They're crazy and smart,” Dolores said.

She has been a substitute teacher for two years, but it was while substituting that she realized something was wrong. She began to have back pain and migraines.

“I was dropping my coffee and my books. I was losing like I couldn't hold anything anymore,” Dolores said.

The mother was rushed to the ER, where doctors found a mass in her head. She went into surgery and was diagnosed with glioblastoma. It’s a rare form of aggressive brain cancer.

“I didn't know what else to think. It was just my son. I'm like, I can't leave yet. This I can't. There's no way, I have to watch him. I've worked so hard to raise him. I want to watch him walk the stage and see where he's going with his life because he's wonderful kid and he has a beautiful head,” Dolores said.

The doctors removed what they could, but she still must undergo radiation and chemotherapy. She was also told she may only have four to six months to live.

“I knew who my mom was, I knew that she would fight no matter what,” Jayden said.

Dolores maintains her positivity for her son, who is at the cusp of adulthood. She is friendly, with high spirits--the doctors tell her she doesn’t look like a person who is sick.

“It's a sad thing, but there's nothing you can do about it. You just got to keep on fighting,” Dolores said.

She is also her son’s biggest fan.

“When me and my band are like playing our show, she's the person I hear in the crowd,” Jayden said.

As his biggest influence, Jayden plans to support his mom in the same way she has.

“The Beatles are there when I’m down, but my mom has been there for my entire life ever since I was born, even before I was born she was there. And she'll always be there,” Jayden said.