WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WFMY) – It’s not uncommon to be expecting at the same time as other coworkers.

But here’s a twist: Six nurses within the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Health are ALL expecting!

From left to right: Nina Day – Due July 31, Bethany Stringer – Due Sept. 8, Emily Johnson – Due Sept. 25, Nikki Huth – Due Oct. 11, Sabrina Hudson – Due Nov. 13, Katie Carlton – Due Dec. 12

Nina Day, Bethany Stringer, Emily Johnson, Nikki Huth, Sabrina Hudson and Katie Carlton are between 18 and 37 weeks pregnant.

Carlton, who is the assistant nurse manager, says, “Being pregnant at the same time with five of my coworkers has been amazing.

“It’s been wonderful leaning on one another and comparing stories and getting and sharing advice,” she said. “Truly a remarkable experience.”

Congratulations to these baby mamas and best of luck in this new chapter of their lives!

