At first glance, the Leonards look like your average family of five. But there's something about them that makes them extraordinary.

“The ways that he acted and the ways that he moved were always different from the other people I was around,” Matt Leonard said.

Matt is talking about his older brother, Mikey. Mikey is autistic and is intellectually disabled. In other words, he doesn't think or act the way most people do, causing the family to adapt in ways most people can't imagine.

“From an early age, I was set to be a part of his support system,” Matt said. “And that doesn't mean that everything was about him, it means that I had an extra job growing up and I love it. I've always adopted the role of my older brother's older brother.”

Along with adopting that unconventional role, Matt also carries a responsibility to make sure his brother was is always taken care of.

“There was a concern whether he could get paid employment and get some financial stability and some financial independence,” Matt said.

Around the time the Mikey was graduating high school…the Leonards began to worry what he would do after he hung up that cap and gown.

Instead of trying to mold Mikey into the "perfect" employee, Matt created their own perfect opportunity. Together, the two brothers now run a shredding company: Independence Shredding.

It's a simple job, but it's a gratifying and meaningful one for Mikey.

“When Mikey doesn't have shredding to do and money to make that's on me, Matt said. “So I have to go out and get business in order to keep him employed. And he has to keep working so I can go and get more biz. It's a feedback loop that's strengthened our brotherhood.”

