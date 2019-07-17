SEGUIN, Texas — A quick trip to the Seguin Public Library proved one thing: Jackie Crayton was a private person. In her 35 years of working for the Seguin Independent School District, it appears she didn't take a single yearbook photo.

"She was a very private person, but she loved those kids," Beth Gerhardt told KENS 5.

In Gerhardt's five years working by Jackie's side, she has one photo of her to show for it. "This was actually our first year teaching together," she said as she held a photo from the mid 90's. "She was awesome with those kids."

Jackie Crayton was Gerhardt's teaching aide during her five years at Seguin High School. She still cherishes that time, decades later. "She was a great person. She had a heart of gold," Gerhardt said.

Which is why the discovery of what police believe are likely Crayton's remains leaves her heartbroken.

Jackie's daughter, Delissa Crayton, was arrested in connection with the discovery of skeletal remains inside their Seguin home. Police believe Jackie's body decayed in the home for three years before the recent discovery.

"She knew what her daughter was doing and she had to lay there and know that she was left to die," Gerhardt said. "That hurts me so much because they were so close; they were always together."

Delissa Crayton is facing a charge of child neglect, for allowing her 15-year-old at the time of death to live in the house while the body decayed in the room.

Gerhardt told KENS 5 she ran into Delissa a few weeks ago.

"I saw her at H-E-B and asked her, 'How's your mom doing?' and she said, 'She doesn't get out anymore but she's doing good' and I said, 'Well, you tell her I say hi' and she said, 'I'll do that' and it was a very normal conversation and it was odd because she acted so right."

But it's a conversation that seems null now as Beth works to honor the woman she vows to always remember. "We can't let anyone forget that she touched so many lives in this town," she said.

Friends of Crayton told KENS 5 the family hopes to organize a memorial further down the road.

