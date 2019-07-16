SEGUIN, Texas — A mix-up at a Seguin cemetery stole a man’s dying wish to be reunited with his family. Marisol Enriquez's brother, Jorge Enriquez, died at the beginning of July, but she said it wasn’t until last Thursday she received a call from a spokesperson with Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

"They told us the day before [his burial] he wasn't going to be buried at the site that he had purchased," Enriquez said.

According to a deed with the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Enriquez, 43, purchased his lot in 2013 for $300 not long after his wife and his two sons died in a home fire in 2012. His daughter was the only one in the home to survive the fire.

"What's missing is him; he's not here,” Enriquez said as she stood in front of her brother’s headstone. “The family is not complete."

She said her brother’s last wish was simple: "To be buried with his family," Enriquez said. Instead, Jorge was buried two plots down from his family.

KENS 5 visited Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Reverend David P. Tonary. He signed the deed for Jorge’s plot. He said they will work with the families to fix the mix-up as soon as possible, which will require unearthing Jorge’s casket and another woman’s casket.

Enriquez said she's frustrated and just wants the nightmare to be over so the family and her brother can have peace.

"I know he's turning in his grave because he wants to be with his family,” Enriquez said. “He is not going to be complete unless he is with his family."

Enriquez hopes by sharing her story, others can be more alert about the possibilities of burial mix-ups.

Reverend Tonary shared a few tips to prevent a situation like the one Enriquez’s family is going through. He advises families to keep the deed of a cemetery lot purchased, select a person of contact and always visit the site to make sure your loved one is being buried in the correct spot.

