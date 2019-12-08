SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is part of a club no one wants to join. Jordan Ghawi lost his sister seven years ago. Jessica was one of 12 people killed in a mass shooting in Aurora, Colorado.

Today, Ghawi said he is angry.

"It is always opening an old wound," he said. "It seems that every week, we have more and more members joining this group."

Seven years later, our nation is still traumatized with two recent mass shootings. One terrorized El Paso.

"It is painful, and I don't seem to be getting past the anger phase anymore. I am angry. And everybody should be angry, as well."

Ghawi wants action.

"I am angry because I feel like we have decided the only choice of action is inaction," he said. "We should be treating this as a disease. This is a public health emergency."

He said, in the meantime, preparedness is a solution.

"Teaching 'Stop the Bleed' education to our employees of places of work, our children," he said.

Ghawi was a paramedic, and supports 'Stop the Bleed' training. It encourages people to learn how they can help in a bleeding situation before emergency crews arrive.

"If we do this, we can at least address these issues when they happen," he said. "It is not going to fix the root cause, but we can at least address it when it happens and save lives."

The gun control debate is another part of this discussion. Ghawi said he supports research for gun reform. He said we should make data-informed decisions. In the meantime, he supports universal background checks.

"We can talk about closing some of the loopholes that exist," he said.

