SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police still don't know who shot 31-year-old Evaristo 'Juny' Sierra in the head, which killed him September 24, 2009.

The murder happened at his home in the middle of the afternoon on Maverick Bluff on the northeast side.

"One shot is all it took, and my brother is not coming back," said Veronica Hiller, Sierra's sister. "There is nothing in the world that is going to bring him back."

Hiller remembers that day like it was just yesterday. When she got the call, she rushed to the scene.

"I remember just falling on my knees and crying," she said. "And then I saw them take my brother out, and put him and take him away."

Her only brother, just 31 years old, was gone from her life.

"It will be 48 hours and we will know, and that's not the way it happens," Hiller said. "What you see on TV doesn't happen that quick, at least in my brother's case, it doesn't. It is nine years and still nothing."

Why and who are two questions that haunt this family every single day.

"We don't know if they are no longer with us, or if they're out there just enjoying life," she said. "I wonder when this day comes around, do you think about what you did."

'Juny' was born in Puerto Rico, but moved to San Antonio at a young age. He was a football player at Roosevelt High School where he graduated, and was part of the state championship team.

Every year around his birthday and time of death, Hiller takes time off.

"I will continue to remember my brother and let everyone know what a great person my brother was," she said. "I will always do that, until we meet again."

But, the family has faith that one day they will get justice for their angel 'Juny'. They're just asking the public for help.

"I am pretty sure if this was your family, you would want to know," Hiller said. "We want to know. We want some justice, that's all we want."

KENS 5 reached out to SAPD for an update, but the detective who is over the case was not available.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible. If you have any information on this case, Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

