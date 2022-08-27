Rent in San Antonio is among top ten fastest rising in the nation

A new report from Redfin shows rent in San Antonio increased 21% over the last year. Local organizations provide assistance, but struggle to keep up with the demand.

SAN ANTONIO — This year, thousands of Bexar County residents need help paying the bills as inflation drives up the cost of living.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the 2-1-1 Texas referral line has received at least 11,991 calls for rent assistance requests from Bexar County this year.

The top five requests for assistance include: rent payment assistance, electric bill assistance, low-cost housing, water bill assistance, and gas bill assistance.

A new report from Redfin shows rent in San Antonio increased 21% over the last year. The median asking price for rent in the city is $1,476.

Local organizations can provide assistance, but are struggling to keep up with the demand.

"We are continuing to see such a tremendous need in the community," said Nikisha Baker, President and CEO of SAMMinistries.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the nonprofit was able to accept 25-35 applications for rental assistance a week. When the need grew, they expanded to 50-75 a week. The application opens on their online portal Sunday's at 7 P.M.

"Most times, when I arrive to the office at Monday morning at 8 a.m. the portal has closed, that we have already received the number of applicants that we can field for that week," Baker said.

This month, the application has been closed for two weeks and is expected to reopen Sunday, August 28. The organization is struggling to balance staff to facilitate document intake with the high number of families and individuals needing assistance.