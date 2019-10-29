SAN ANTONIO — The father of a fallen Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy opened up for the first time about losing his son.

Deputy Alfonso "Tre" Machado lost his fight to an aggressive cancer at just 21 years old. His father, San Antonio Police Officer Al Machado said it is a tough loss.

"No one would have thought we would be in this situation that we are in," he said. "We were fortunate enough to have him for 21 years. I know there are a lot of families that don't even have that opportunity."

Tre dreamed of wearing a badge like his father and grandfather. He fought to the very end.

"I know there are going to be times where we are going to be sad because we don't have him," his father said. "We continued looking for every avenue that we could to try and help him. It was just so aggressive that there was no other option."

The older brother of five had stage four Ewing Sarcoma. It is a rare cancer that grows in the bones. Tre was in and out of the hospital until about a few weeks ago. The young man died surrounded by his tight-knit family.

"It pleases me as a father, and Naomi as a mother, the impact Tre had on everyone," he said. "We are proud of what he has accomplished in his short period of time on earth."

The love for this family is evident all throughout their living-room. They have found strength through their community, but most importantly, through Tre.

"I spoke to our family about changing our ways to be even better than what we were, to be even stronger than what we were," he said. "It still won't be the same because we won't have Tre here, but we can find a way to be better people."

The community is invited to join in honoring the life of Deputy Machado.

Visitation and Rosary

Tuesday, October 29

Mission Park South

8 a.m. Public Viewing | 7 p.m. Rosary

Funeral Service

Wednesday, October 30

10 a.m.

Community Bible Church

