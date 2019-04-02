A San Antonio Coast Guard Veteran was shot and killed. John Burton's family is demanding answers. The killer remains free, and so far police haven't named any suspects.

On Tuesday, January 29 at around 4:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to 7820 Woodchase on the northwest side for reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the 35-year-old dead on the sidewalk from an apparent gunshot.

John's sister Meagan Burton said it is a nightmare.

"We have to fight to find out who did this, and let them know they will be brought to justice," she said.

John was in the U.S. Coast Guard for seven years.The family doesn't understand why anyone would hurt him.

"You took a brother away from me, and uncle from my unborn baby," she said.

Meagan is due to give birth later this month. She will name her son after her brother.

"Hopefully, he might come February 14, which was his birthday," she said. "Maybe that might be a message to us that he is okay."

At this point, police have no description of the suspects. If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, you can remain anonymous. You could earn up to $5,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.