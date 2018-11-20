SAN ANTONIO — A year ago, a San Antonio woman was left for dead on the side of the road. Kearie Fischer's killer still hasn't been caught, and police fear he will strike again.

Investigators don't have a witness or a suspect. Fischer's younger sister, Rebecca Williams, said this is a nightmare and has a message for the killer.

"Like the coward you are, you walked away thinking that you have no repercussions, thinking you have no remorse," she said. "I feel bad for you."

Fischer's body was found by someone walking along the 8900 block of Southeast Loop 410, which is in the city base area. She was stabbed several times, and suffered some sort of head trauma. The killer covered her with a tarp. The family does admit before her death, the mother of four was heading down a troubled path of drug use. Fischer's case is a pressing one for SAPD's cold case unit.

SAPD Detective Manuel Morales said the killer is a danger to the community.

"Because of the manner she was murdered, I believe that this person is probably going to do it again," he said. "So, it is a case we probably need to get solved, so we can get this person off the street as soon as possible."

"But to that monster, at that split second, she was trash," Williams said. "And I can't tell you the amount of anger, or the amount of rage, or the sickened feeling that the whole family has right now knowing that we will never see her again."

Detective Morales believes the killer went after Fischer because he said she was an easy target that "lived life on the fast lane."

In this case, Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information which leads to an arrest. If you know anything, call 210-224-STOP (210-224-7867).

