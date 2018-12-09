On Wednesday, the Cibolo Police Department trained Department of Family and Protective Services workers on a new tool it will begin using this week, one that the New Braunfels Police Department has been using for two years.

The tool, known as Project Lifesaver, allows families to equip their loved one with special needs, including loved ones dealing with Alzheimer's or dementia, with a device they can wear, which police can detect.

"With a tool like this, Project Lifesaver, it’s another positive tool we can help our families and caretakers obtain and to look into to help save their loved one," said Adult Protective Services Program Administrator Denise Gonzales.

Cibolo PD Crime Prevention and Public Information Officer Matt Schima says it will hopefully help accelerate those searches.

"We’re saving on time, money, and we’re able to locate those who go missing much more quickly, saving lives," Officer Schima said.

The Cibolo PD has several devices available for caregivers, as does the New Braunfels PD. Community members can contact the department to see if they are eligible for a device. They can also receive tips about protecting their loved ones.

To learn more about the Project Lifesaver tool, you can visit the official website here.

Adult Protective Services investigates claims of abuse and neglect. To learn more about what signs to look for and how to report a case, visit their official website here.

© 2018 KENS