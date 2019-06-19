SAN ANTONIO — Officers were responding to an accident on June 9 on Loop 410 when a truck driver slammed into their patrol car. One woman, Domenica Burleson, was hit and killed. Two Castle Hills police officers and two other men were injured. Police said the four men jumped over a wall to avoid getting hit and fell onto a frontage road.

One of the injured men was 23-year-old Michael Hernandez, who remains in the ICU. His mother said he suffered multiple broken bones and has a traumatic brain injury. She said he’s undergone multiple surgeries and will likely go through more in the future. She shared with KENS 5 what he was wearing the night of the crash. Grace showed his blood-stained necklace and watch. She pulled out one of his boots that was ripped in half.

Michael Hernandez in the ICU.

Grace Hernandez

“When he fell, he fell on his right side, pushing everything back, breaking it. He smacked his face when he hit. His eye was actually cut open. His eyelid was split. His eye was sticking out. They got to get it healed but they don’t know the damage whether or not he’s going to see,” said Hernandez’s mother, Grace.

Grace said the thought of losing her son has been a painful reminder of what she experienced 23 years ago. Her first husband died in a motorcycle crash. She urges everyone to never drink and get behind the wheel.

“There’s your friends. There’s your parents. Even if you know it’s going to get them upset? Who cares. They’ll get over it and so will you. My son may not. It’s not fair to him,” she said.

Grace said her son was musically talented and knew how to play multiple instruments. He’s the lead guitarist for the local band, Circadia. A family member shared how they hope he will fully recover but that remains unclear.

Michael Hernandez

Michael Hernandez

“All we can hope is that, considering his injuries, that he would someday make enough progress to play the guitar again and be independent,” said Alee Saldana, friend.

The truck driver, Jesus Ruiz Saucedo, was charged with intoxication manslaughter. If you would like to help the Hernandez family, you can visit the page they created to help raise money.

